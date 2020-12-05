Charity CEO warns of the impact of Covid on conservation in Africa

The co-founder and CEO of charity Tusk has told CNBC that the shutdown of the tourism industry in Africa due to the Covid-19 pandemic has caused an economic crisis which is impacting conservation in the region. Charles Mayhew, who is based in the U.K., co-founded the charity in 1990, with a mission to "amplify the impact of progressive conservation initiatives across Africa." It was started in response to the poaching crisis throughout the 1980s which saw up to 100,000 elephants killed annually, and Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, became the charity's Royal Patron in 2005. Tourism and safaris play a crucial role in financially supporting local workers, communities and wildlife conservation projects, and often pay for rangers to protect both species and land in Africa. However, the sector has been hit hard as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, which seen international travel come to a halt. Mayhew, who among other roles was formerly an insurance broker in the City of London, told CNBC the impact of the coronavirus had been "absolutely enormous." "The reality on the ground in Africa is such that the economic impact and crisis that has flowed from the pandemic has been really significant, mainly because tourism and the travel industry has absolutely shut down, it fell off a cliff, when we all went into lockdown," he said.

Madikwe game reserve, Safari, African elephant, South Africa. Godong | Universal Images Group | Getty Images

He stressed that although Africa had not had as many coronavirus infections as elsewhere in the world, the economic impact had been "huge" and led to many people losing their jobs. "What that has meant in terms of conservation is that we've seen a significant upsurge in bushmeat poaching for people just simply trying to put food on the table," he said. According to figures from the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC), the sector employs around 24.6 million people in Africa and contributes $169 billion to the economy, which is 7.1% of the continent's gross domestic product. Mayhew, who received an MBE from Queen Elizabeth II in 2005 for his services to conservation in Africa, was speaking in the latest episode of CNBC's "On Assignment" series about the charity's Tusk Conservation Awards. Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, its eighth annual awards, in partnership with global asset manager Ninety-One, were held virtually on Thursday. Speaking ahead of the awards, the Duke of Cambridge echoed Mayhew's concerns regarding the pandemic, which he said had "decimated the tourism industry in Africa as a whole." "I do have big concerns as to what's coming around the corner if we can't get tourism back in Africa, and we can't keep these wonderful projects and these brilliant communities funded and kept going, then there are some dark times ahead," Prince William said. "But with the likes of Tusk and others doing fantastic work in Africa, I have no doubt that the right support and the right people are where they need to be.