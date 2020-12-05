There was a time when getting around was a lot more complicated. It required planning, difficult to fold maps and arguments with spouses. We often needing to stop to ask for directions. That changed when Google Maps was released 15 years ago.



Since then, Google Maps has taken on competitors like MapQuest, Yahoo and Apple. After a decade of investing, collecting data and billions of images through Street View, Google now has more than one billion monthly users, according to the company. Google Maps is updated tens of thousands of times a day and has mapped more than 220 countries and territories.

Watch the video to learn how Google came to dominate maps.