Only 25 Republican lawmakers have acknowledged Biden's win over Trump, report says

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) talks with reporters following the weekly Republican Senate conference meeting in the Mansfield Room at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, December 1, 2020.

Only 25 Republican lawmakers in Congress acknowledge Joe Biden's win over Donald Trump during the U.S. presidential election, according to a Washington Post survey released on Saturday.

Nearly 90% of all Republicans in Congress, 222 lawmakers, would not say who won the election, and two lawmakers said Trump won, the survey found. The results come nearly a month after NBC News projected Biden as the winner.

Regardless of the findings, Biden will win the White House with 306 electoral votes, according to NBC News, flipping the states of Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, Georgia and Arizona. Lawyers for the Trump campaign, including former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, have tried to overturn Biden's win by launching lawsuits in a number of key swing states, though most of them have been rejected.

After weeks of delay, the General Services Administration chief Emily Murphy told Biden's team on Nov. 23 that the Trump administration is making federal resources available for his transition into office. However, Trump has continued to make unsubstantiated claims about electoral fraud, falsely claiming that he's won the election "by a lot."

Many of the president's voters appear to be following, according to a recent CNBC/Change Research poll. Only 3% of Trump voters surveyed said they accept Biden's victory as legitimate, the survey released Monday found.

A staggering 73% of respondents consider Trump the legitimate winner. Another 24% said they are not sure.

— CNBC's Jacob Pramuk and Kevin Breuninger contributed to this report.