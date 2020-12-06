Using ETFs to play three likely big themes for 2021

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.

The new year is rapidly approaching, and Wall Street is already mapping out their investment plans for 2021.

Pat Tschosik, senior portfolio strategist at Ned Davis Research, thinks investors should be mindful of three themes heading into the new year to maximize their returns. These themes are a "green wave," which encompasses clean energy and electric vehicles; a recovery from the coronavirus pandemic; and President-elect Joe Biden's agenda.

All three of these themes have already seen sharp gains in 2020, and are poised to carry that momentum into 2021. Tschosik highlighted a series of exchange-traded funds investors can use to capitalize on these trends next year.