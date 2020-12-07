'Millionaire's tax': Argentina passes levy on the super-rich to help pay for Covid response

Argentina's Vice-President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner (R) leads a virtual session of the senate at the Congress in Buenos Aires on December 4, 2020.

LONDON — Argentina has passed a new wealth tax to help the government pay for health supplies and economic relief measures amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Lawmakers in the Senate passed the bill, dubbed the "millionaire's tax," by 42 votes to 26 late on Friday.

It means those with a personal fortune of over 200 million pesos ($2.4 million) — approximately 12,000 people — will have to pay a one-off tax of at least 2%.

The center-left government has said the legislation could see Latin America's third-largest economy collect up to $3.7 billion, with the funds used to buy medical equipment and supplies, provide support to small and medium-sized firms, and to assist poor neighborhoods.

Argentina's population of 45 million has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, becoming only the fifth country worldwide to surpass 1 million confirmed infections. To date, it has recorded almost 1.5 million Covid-19 infections, with 39,770 related deaths.

Strict public health restrictions have also hampered an economy already reeling from high levels of unemployment, sky-high inflation rates, rising levels of poverty and massive government debt.

The OECD has forecast Argentina's real GDP (gross domestic product) to contract by 12.9% this year and expects the country's recovery from the coronavirus pandemic to lag behind every other major economy.