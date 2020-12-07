How long it could take to knock down your credit card debt if you pay 15% of your monthly income

It's no secret that credit card debt is a burden.

But knocking down those balances may be easier or harder, depending on where you live.

Research from CreditCards.com takes a look at the total credit card balances in each state and how long they would take to pay off based on the median annual household income.

The study found it would take the median American household 11 months to pay down the average credit card balance of $7,941, providing they pay 15% of their gross earnings. They would pay $778 in interest.

In the state with the highest debt burden, Louisiana, it would take 15 months to get out of debt at that 15% repayment rate, according to the research. Meanwhile, in the state with the lowest debt burden, Massachusetts, it would take eight months.

Paying down those debts may be more challenging for borrowers now that two popular strategies — balance transfers and personal loans — are no longer as widely available, noted Ted Rossman, industry analyst at CreditCards.com.