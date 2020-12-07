Nominate a local hero going above and beyond this holiday season

Millions of Americans have dealt with personal health, professional and financial hardships during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, but through it all we have heard stories of hope and strength that have inspired us to persevere.

From people delivering groceries to house-bound neighbors, to frontline workers traveling to hard hit states to offer their help, to teachers who have gone the extra mile to keep their students engaged remotely — we have featured stories of selfless individuals trying to make the world a better place this year.

As we head into a holiday season that may be filled with less cheer, we want to hear about the hidden heroes working to provide joy.

Do you know someone who has gone above and beyond to uplift and support their friends, family, neighbors or community during the holidays? We're celebrating Holiday HomeGROWn Heroes and want to hear their story!