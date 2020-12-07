SpaceX now has two spacecraft docked to the space station for the first time

SpaceX's CRS-21 Cargo Dragon spacecraft docks with the International Space Station, now alongside the company's Crew Dragon capsule Resilience (the nosecone of which is visible in the bottom left of the image)

SpaceX docked its Cargo Dragon capsule with the International Space Station on Monday, marking the first time the company has two spacecraft simultaneously attached to the orbiting laboratory.

The Cargo Dragon spacecraft for NASA's CRS-21 mission, carrying about 6,500 pounds of research and supplies, arrived at the space station as it flew over the southern Indian Ocean. The capsule docked with the ISS near where SpaceX's Crew Dragon spacecraft Resilience is attached, the latter of which launched on Nov. 15.

"It's pretty amazing to think that less than a month ago you docked four crew members to the International Space Station and now you're bringing a vehicle full of world-class science for us to execute. Thank you," NASA astronaut Kate Rubins said, speaking from on board the space station.

From now on, SpaceX expects to have at least one spacecraft constantly docked with the International Space Station as the company flies regular crew and cargo missions for NASA and other organizations. SpaceX is building a small fleet of its Dragon capsules, with work being done to have five of the Crew Dragon variation and plans for three of the Cargo Dragon variation.

"Dragons everywhere you look," NASA deputy International Space Station program manager Kenny Todd said ahead of the CRS-21 mission.