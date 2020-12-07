Strategist explains the best way to trade a Brexit deal — whatever the outcome

LONDON — A strategist at BNY Mellon has explained how he plans to trade both U.K. stocks and currencies, whether or not there is a Brexit deal.

Geoffrey Yu, senior EMEA market strategist at the investment bank, was talking to CNBC as Brexit trade talks reached a crunch point after months of failed negotiations.

The deadline for the U.K. and EU to reach a trade deal is the end of this year, but as talks continued on Monday afternoon, an agreement remained elusive on three key issues: fisheries, competition rules and governance of the potential deal.

BNY Mellon's Yu said there were opportunities in both U.K. stocks and sterling regardless of whether there's a deal.