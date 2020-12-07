Unemployment benefits: What we know (and don’t) about the $908 billion Covid relief bill

Frederick Bass | fStop | Getty Images

$180 billion

The relief package allocates $180 billion for "additional unemployment insurance," according to a framework outlining cost elements. It's the second-largest pot of money available, placing only behind $288 billion in support for small businesses, including funds for the Paycheck Protection Program.

The bill would also offer money to state and local governments, vaccine development and distribution, education, housing assistance and child care. It would also offer some legal protections to companies related to coroavirus lawsuits.

$300 a week

The proposal would give unemployed workers a $300 weekly enhancement to jobless benefits, lawmakers said when unveiling the plan. That's half the $600-a-week boost workers received from the $2.2 trillion CARES Act, passed in the spring. It's equal to a Lost Wages Assistance subsidy that President Donald Trump created with federal disaster-relief funds in August. Both stipends were temporary and ended months ago.

Self-employed and gig workers

The proposal would offer additional weeks of unemployment benefits for self-employed, gig and other workers who are traditionally ineligible for aid from their state, according to Cole Avery, the aide for Sen. Cassidy. The CARES Act paid benefits to these workers though the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program. The CARES Act also gave 13 extra weeks of benefits to those who exhausted their allotment of state unemployment insurance (which lasts up to six months in most states). The new framework would add further weeks of these payments, called Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation, according to Rachel Cohen, a spokeswoman for Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., who is among the lawmakers spearheading the bill. There were more than 13 million Americans receiving assistance through the PUA and PEUC programs as of mid-November, according to Labor Department figures issued Thursday. Such workers, who account for two-thirds of all people receiving jobless benefits, would lose all aid the last weekend in December without congressional action. "Adding the weeks is critical," said Andrew Stettner, a senior fellow at the Century Foundation and an unemployment expert. "Getting people through the winter with something is pretty vital."

Timing