Fashion boss announces plans to step down, says it is time to prioritize wife's career

Rubin Ritter, member of the management board at Zalando SE, gestures whilst speaking during an interview at the online retailer's technology headquarters in Berlin, Germany, on Monday, Sept. 26, 2016.

LONDON — A co-CEO of Europe's largest online fashion and lifestyle site has announced plans to step down next year, saying he and his wife have agreed that her professional ambitions should take priority.

Rubin Ritter, who has worked as co-chief of Zalando since 2010, said Sunday that he intends to leave his role at the next annual general meeting in May 2021.

"My decision is the result of many months of careful consideration. After more than 11 amazing years where Zalando has been my priority, I feel that it is time to give my life a new direction," Ritter said in a statement.

"I want to devote more time to my growing family. My wife and I have agreed that for the coming years, her professional ambitions should take priority," he added.

Ritter said he plans to quit in order to pursue "new interests beyond Zalando," cutting short a contract that currently runs through to November 2023.

Robert Gentz and David Schneider will continue to lead Zalando as co-CEOs after Ritter's departure.