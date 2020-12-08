Apple announces AirPods Max over-ear headphones for $549

Apple AirPods MAx Apple

Apple on Tuesday announced AirPods Max, new over-ear noise-canceling headphones that will launch on Dec. 15 for $549. The AirPods Max may be appealing to customers who didn't want in-ear headphones, such as the AirPods. They sit over your ears, which may be comfortable for longer periods, but offer similar features like support for "Hey Siri" for voice commands, quick pairing to your iPhone and noise cancellation. They also include transparency mode, which lets you hear noises around you, such as cars while walking on a busy street, and spatial audio, which makes it sound like sound from movies and TV shows is coming directly from an iPad or iPhone. The AirPods Max have sensors that allow them to detect which ear they're on so you don't have to worry about putting the right cup on the right ear, for example.

Zoom In Icon Arrows pointing outwards Apple AirPods Max Apple

But they're also expensive for headphones. Most products in this category from competitors such as Bose and Sony, or even Apple's own Beats brand, cost around $350. Some of that cost may come down to materials, like the stainless steel headband, since other headphones are typically made out of plastic. There are other unique features, too, like a Digital Crown that's similar to the one on an Apple Watch, for adjusting volume or answering phone calls.

Zoom In Icon Arrows pointing outwards AirPods Max headphones Apple