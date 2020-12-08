China regulator puts country's fintech giants on notice hinting at more rules

Alipay and WeChat Pay logos for online payment are displayed at a store on November 9, 2019 in Changzhou, Jiangsu Province of China. Ant Group which runs Alipay and Tencent which runs WeChat Pay, are the two dominant players in China's mobile payments space. But both companies offer other financial services. Regulators are keeping a closer eye on the fintech industry in China.

GUANGZHOU, China — China's top banking regulator on Tuesday questioned the power of the country's large financial technology companies and hinted at "timely and targeted measures to prevent new systemic risks."

The move appears to be a nod toward more regulations in China's burgeoning fintech sector.

Over the past few months, Chinese regulators have been growing increasingly concerned about the size of its technology giants and have proposed draft rules to regulate areas including data use and antitrust.

Like in the U.S., China's technology firms have been largely able to grow unencumbered and have become a feature of daily life in China — particularly in areas like mobile payments and communications.

On Tuesday, Guo Shuqing, chairman of the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (CBIRC), laid out areas that the authorities will be looking at closely in the fintech industry during a speech at the Singapore Fintech Festival.

"Facing the rapid growth of fintech, we will adopt a positive and prudent approach. We will encourage innovation while enhancing risk control, so as to address to new problems and challenges," Guo said.