China's growing naval activity in Japanese waters is a big concern, Japan lawmaker says

SINGAPORE — Japan's state minister of defense says China's growing maritime activities in the waters surrounding Japan is a threat.

"We feel fear from the Chinese expanding naval power throughout the Pacific Ocean," Yasuhide Nakayama told CNBC's "Street Signs Asia" on Tuesday as part of Milken Institute's Asia Summit.

China and Japan have had a longstanding dispute over a series of uninhabited islands in the East China Sea. Known as the Diaoyu islands to China and the Senkaku islands to Japan, the two sides have often clashed over the disputed territory, but agreed last month to continue discussions.

Nakayama's comments come days after Japanese media reported that Japan, France and the United States will hold joint military drills for the first time next May, according to Reuters.

"This is a message aimed at China," Pierre Vandier, chief of staff of the French navy, reportedly told Japanese newspaper Sankei. "This is a message about multi-lateral partnerships and the freedom of passage."