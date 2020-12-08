Emerging markets are seeing a ‘long-term turnaround’ as ETF nears three-year high: Oppenheimer

Emerging markets were near three-year highs on Tuesday, with India, South Korea and Taiwan at records.

The economically sensitive EEM emerging market ETF has rebounded nearly 70% from its March lows, keeping pace with the gains in the S&P 500.

Ari Wald, head of technical analysis at Oppenheimer, said this is a move that has been years in the making.

"Looking at the big picture chart of [emerging markets] EM, it really started with a reversal of a 10-year downtrend back in 2017. The 2018-2020 bear market tested that trend line. Now we're seeing a resumption of that long-term turnaround with a meaningful higher high," Wald told CNBC's "Trading Nation" on Monday.