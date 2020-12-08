Ford adds new off-road 'Tremor' pickup to its profitable F-150 lineup

2021 Ford F-150 Tremor Ford

Ford Motor is expanding its highly profitable truck lineup with a new off-road "Tremor" model for the F-150 pickup. The 2021 F-150 Tremor, announced Tuesday, features all-terrain equipment upgrades in addition to several new features of a redesigned version of the pickup, which is arriving nationwide to dealers across the country. The Tremor model is expected to go on sale next summer, according to Ford.

2021 Ford F-150 Tremor interior

The new edition to the F-150 is Ford's latest attempt to grow its loyal truck customers and increase profits by tapping into increasingly popular off-road models. It adds to current Tremor models offered on its larger Super Duty pickups as well as the Ranger midsize pickup. Ford's F-Series trucks are a cash-cow for the company, generating a majority of the automaker's profits and about $42 billion in annual revenue, according to a study Ford commissioned from the Boston Consulting Group. Ford's automotive revenue came in at $143.6 billion in 2019.

