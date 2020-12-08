Skip Navigation
Ford adds new off-road 'Tremor' pickup to its profitable F-150 lineup

Michael Wayland@MikeWayland
Key Points
2021 Ford F-150 Tremor
Ford

Ford Motor is expanding its highly profitable truck lineup with a new off-road "Tremor" model for the F-150 pickup.

The 2021 F-150 Tremor, announced Tuesday, features all-terrain equipment upgrades in addition to several new features of a redesigned version of the pickup, which is arriving nationwide to dealers across the country. The Tremor model is expected to go on sale next summer, according to Ford.

2021 Ford F-150 Tremor interior

The new edition to the F-150 is Ford's latest attempt to grow its loyal truck customers and increase profits by tapping into increasingly popular off-road models. It adds to current Tremor models offered on its larger Super Duty pickups as well as the Ranger midsize pickup.

Ford's F-Series trucks are a cash-cow for the company, generating a majority of the automaker's profits and about $42 billion in annual revenue, according to a study Ford commissioned from the Boston Consulting Group. Ford's automotive revenue came in at $143.6 billion in 2019.

2021 Ford F-150 Tremor
Ford

The F-150 Tremor features special badging and design elements as well as added off-road capabilities, including an upgraded suspension and shocks and a "bash plate" to protect the vehicle's undercarriage. It also adds 33-inch all-terrain tires mounted on matte-finish 18-inch wheels, a 1-inch wider stance and standard four-wheel drive. The vehicle is powered by Ford's 3.5-liter V-6 engine and 10-speed automatic transmission.

Ford did not release pricing for the F-150 Tremor, but it could come in somewhere between an equally equipped model with its current off-road package, at about $45,000, and Ford's 2020 F-150 Raptor performance truck, which starts at $53,455.

