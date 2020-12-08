Privacy concerns a challenge for Trump administration's effort to track Covid vaccinations

President Donald Trump arrives to deliver remarks during a tour of the Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies' Innovation Center, a pharmaceutical manufacturing plant where components for a potential coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine candidate are being developed, in Morrrisville, North Carolina, U.S., July 27, 2020.

The Trump administration's plan to coordinate existing vaccine registries into a national database for the Covid-19 vaccine rollout is raising privacy concerns among some immunization officials who say the data should remain only with states.

States have always been charged with tracking vaccinations among their residents through what's known as immunization information systems. Previous attempts to stand up a federal registry have been foiled by advocates who say personal health information should not be centralized under the federal government.

But federal officials say the national collection of Covid vaccination data is now urgently needed to ensure that the largest mass vaccination effort in history moves as smoothly as possible. Centralized data will help the government ensure people get their follow-up dose even if they leave their state, Operation Warp Speed officials said Monday, and will help officials track Covid vaccine uptake in various communities. That will help determine where the limited doses will have the greatest impact.

As part of that effort, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has asked states and jurisdictions to sign data use agreements that would share personally identifiable information from existing registries with the federal government. The New York Times first reported on the request.

The move, and its subsequent pushback, underscores the need to balance privacy with expediency as officials race to prepare for vaccine distribution and bring the crisis, which is killing more Americans than ever, under control.

The requested information, which includes "names and other identifying information of persons," according to a draft of the agreement, would not be shared with any federal agencies, but would rather be anonymized in a "data clearinghouse." Redacted information would then be made available to CDC and other federal officials, the draft agreement says. But not every state has agreed to hand over the data yet.

Deacon Maddox, who runs Operation Warp Speed's data and analysis programs, said Monday on a conference call with reporters that the number of states that have not yet signed are in "low single digits" and he added that "all of them [are] on track to be signed here in the first half of this week."

"Due diligence was done on the part of all the jurisdictions to make sure they understood what was in that agreement," he said, explaining the delay. "And it's important to understand that the CDC took a lot of time to understand what those data elements were. They are truly the minimum data requirements of what would be asked for in a pandemic response."

It's not clear exactly what information states are agreeing to provide to the federal government, but Maddox said it includes names and birth dates, at least.

Claire Hannan, executive director of the Association of Immunization Managers, said recently in a phone interview with CNBC that there are "legitimate legal issues with sharing identifiable data."