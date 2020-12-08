Skip Navigation
LIVE UPDATES

Stock market live updates: Futures down, Tesla new share offering, U.K. starts Covid vaccine rollout

CNBC.com staff

This is a markets live blog for CNBC PRO subscribers that will be updated throughout the day.

Stock futures declined on Tuesday as a rising number of Covid-19 cases continued to hit sentiment. The move came after the Dow hit a record high during Monday's session, before ultimately closing in the red. The Nasdaq Composite, however, hit both an intraday and record closing high in the previous session. Elsewhere, Tesla announced another stock offering, while the Covid vaccine rollout began in the U.K.

For continuous real-time insight on the market see below.