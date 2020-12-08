Stock market live updates: Futures down, Tesla new share offering, U.K. starts Covid vaccine rollout

Stock futures declined on Tuesday as a rising number of Covid-19 cases continued to hit sentiment. The move came after the Dow hit a record high during Monday's session, before ultimately closing in the red. The Nasdaq Composite, however, hit both an intraday and record closing high in the previous session. Elsewhere, Tesla announced another stock offering, while the Covid vaccine rollout began in the U.K.

