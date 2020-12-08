YouTube radicalized the Christchurch shooter, New Zealand report concludes

The Australian terrorist who killed 51 people during Friday prayers at two mosques in Christchurch in 2019 was radicalized by YouTube, according to a report from The New Zealand Royal Commission published on Tuesday.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said she plans to talk to YouTube's leaders about the platform's role in the mass murder, which was committed by Brenton Tarrant, according to the Australian Associated Press. Tarrant was sentenced to life in prison without parole in August.

"What particularly stood out was the statement that the terrorist made that he was 'not a frequent commentator on extreme right-wing sites and YouTube was a significant source of information and inspiration'," Ardern reportedly said. "This is a point I plan to make directly to the leadership of YouTube."

The authors of the report state that they have "no doubt" the shooter "subscribed to right-wing channels on YouTube." In one of the sections of the report called "The terrorist," they write that he viewed content promoting extreme right-wing and ethno-nationalist views on sites like 4chan and 8chan.

"He also spent much time accessing broadly similar material on YouTube," the authors said. "His exposure to such content may have contributed to his actions on 15 March 2019 — indeed, it is plausible to conclude that it did."

A YouTube spokesperson said: "While we have not yet reviewed the findings of the report, YouTube remains committed to removing violent extremism and hate speech from our platform. We look forward to reviewing the report in detail and continue our work together with the Prime Minister, as well as governments, industry partners, and communities around the world to combat the spread of violent extremism online."

YouTube has been linked to radicalization and white supremacist content before and the Alphabet-owned company has been accused of using algorithms that push viewers toward more polarized content as they use the platform.

The New Zealand Government did not immediately respond to a CNBC request for comment.