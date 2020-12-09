45% of Americans don't know how much tax is withheld from their pay

Whether workers get a windfall from Uncle Sam or wind up owing taxes mostly comes down to filling out one form correctly – and few people are doing it.

In fact, 45% of the people polled by the American Institute of CPAs said they don't know when they last reviewed the amount of tax withheld from their paychecks.

The organization surveyed 2,028 adults online from Oct. 1 to Oct. 5.

Close to 4 in 10 were unfamiliar with the key document that can determine whether they're owing or getting a refund – that's Form W-4, the AICPA found.

Indeed, the IRS issued 125.3 million refunds for the 2019 year, with recipients getting back an average of $2,535, according to agency data as of Nov. 20.

With 2021 just around the corner, now is the perfect time for financial advisors to nudge clients into reassessing their withholding so that they can start the new year on the right foot.

"People who become familiar with the W-4 have the ability to get their withholding closer to reality," said Neal Stern, CPA and member of the AICPA's financial literacy commission. "It would take effect at the start of the year if you do it now."