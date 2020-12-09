UK-EU leaders set Sunday deadline for Brexit talks, after meeting fails to break the deadlock

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson (L) is welcomed by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen (R) in the Berlaymont building at the EU headquarters in Brussels on December 9, 2020, prior to a post-Brexit talks' working dinner. - Prime Minister Boris Johnson met EU chief Ursula von der Leyen on Wednesday for a working dinner that could save -- or kill off -- hopes for a post-Brexit trade deal.

BRUSSELS — An impasse in Brexit trade talks still remains despite a three-hour meeting between the EU and U.K. leaders on Wednesday evening, but negotiations will continue over the coming days.

A senior Downing Street source, cited by media outlets such as Reuters and the BBC, said that large gaps sill persist in the discussions. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen agreed that by Sunday a firm decision should be taken about the future of the talks, the source added.

The U.K. left the EU in January but it agreed to keep the same standards and regulations until the end of the year, so both sides would have time to develop new trading arrangements. However, this transition period ends in three weeks and there are serious concerns that they will not have a new agreement ready by then.

Johnson had a working dinner with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Wednesday in an attempt to find political solutions to three outstanding issues in the trade talks: fisheries, competition rules and arbitration over their potential new deal. Negotiators have been stuck on these three areas since early in the summer.

Von der Leyen later confirmed Wednesday evening that both sides remain "far apart" after a "lively" dinner.

"We agreed that the (negotiating) teams should immediately reconvene to try to resolve these essential issues," she said, according to Reuters. "We will come to a decision by the end of the weekend."