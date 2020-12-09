Deutsche Bank says it's 'prepared for each and every outcome' of Brexit trade talks

LONDON — As Brexit trade deal talks between the U.K. and European Union go down to the wire, the financial and banking industry is nervously watching on.

Christian Sewing, chief executive of Deutsche Bank, told CNBC Wednesday that the lender was prepared for every eventuality when it comes to the last-ditch talks aimed at breaking the impasse.

Remaining differences between the two sides center on fishing rights, competition rules and governance of any deal.

"As a bank, you have to plan conservatively, we are prepared for a no deal, and hence it doesn't change our view, it doesn't change our strategy," Sewing told CNBC's Annette Weisbach as the bank held an investor day on Wednesday.

"We are prepared for each and every outcome," he added.

The U.K.'s post-Brexit transition period ends on Dec. 31. If no agreement is reached then there is a no-deal scenario, where firms on both sides of the English Channel are likely to face higher costs of business — and exports could face tariffs.