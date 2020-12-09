Skip Navigation
Markets
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
Watchlist
PRO

Mike Santoli’s market notes: Key S&P 500 levels, Peter Lynch on corrections, DoorDash joins party

Michael Santoli@michaelsantoli
Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.
NYSE

This is the daily notebook of Mike Santoli, CNBC's senior markets commentator, with ideas about trends, stocks and market statistics.

  • On a day dominated by DASH, the broad market dawdles. Things have slowed quite a bit, the S&P lolling around the 3700 mark for the past four sessions on modest volume. Hanging around record highs is not a bearish state, and a rest can be as good as a retreat to refresh a rally.
  • So even if things still look over-extended and ripe for some sort of pullback (S&P 500 still 16% above its 200-day average, a level after which further immediate gains tend not to be lasting), nothing is assured. Always worth recalling Peter Lynch's line that more money is forgone by people anticipating corrections than is lost in corrections themselves. That can't be quantitatively proven but it feels broadly right.

More In Pro Insight

CNBC ProMike Santoli's market notes: Growth stocks bounce, an unusual ETF for the upturn, the bull case
Michael Santoli
CNBC ProThese 'return to normalcy' stocks have further to run on an effective vaccine, Jefferies says
Jesse Pound
CNBC ProMike Santoli’s market notes: Traders scramble to chase the vaccine-fueled rally
Michael Santoli
Read More