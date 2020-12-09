Stocks making the biggest moves in the premarket: FireEye, GameStop, United Natural Foods & more

Take a look at some of the biggest movers in the premarket:

Campbell Soup (CPB) – The food maker reported quarterly profit of $1.02 per share, 11 cents a share above estimates. Revenue topped forecasts as well. Campbell also raised its quarterly dividend by 6% to 37 cents per share. The shares gained 1.5% in premarket trading as of 7:36 a.m. ET.

United Natural Foods (UNFI) – The wholesale grocery distributor earned 51 cents per share for its latest quarter, shy of the 74 cents a share consensus estimate. Revenue came in short of forecasts as well. United Natural Foods reported a slight increase in profit margins during the quarter, but also saw expenses increase from a year earlier. The shares lost 13% in premarket trading as of 7:36 a.m. ET.

Chewy (CHWY) – Chewy lost 8 cents per share for its latest quarter, smaller than the 13 cents a share loss that Wall Street was anticipating. The pet products retailer's revenue beat analysts' forecasts. Chewy also issued an upbeat outlook.

FireEye (FEYE) – The cybersecurity company said its systems were breached by hackers in what it said was a highly sophisticated attack by a foreign government. FireEye said the attacks primarily sought information about government clients. The stock lost 9% in premarket trading as of 7:36 a.m. ET.

Penumbra (PEN) – Penumbra accused short-seller Quintessential Capital Management of making "baseless" allegations, after Quintessential said the medical device maker was misleading doctors and questioned the veracity of Penumbra's scientific research. Penumbra said it's reviewing its options on further responses.

Hasbro (HAS) – The toymaker was rated "buy" in new coverage at Citi, which notes Hasbro's strong brand portfolio and its ability to integrate its toy brands into movies and digital offerings.

JinkoSolar (JKS) – The China-based solar equipment maker announced plans to sell up to $100 million in American Depositary Shares through an "at-the-market" equity offering program.

JPMorgan Chase (JPM) – JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon said the bank will have slightly higher than expected expenses in 2021, due to investments the bank is making. He also told a Goldman Sachs investor conference that JPMorgan is interested in asset management and fintech acquisitions.

GameStop (GME) – GameStop posted a quarterly loss of 53 cents per share, smaller than the 85 cents a share loss that analysts had been forecasting. The videogame retailer's revenue was below estimates, however, with the pandemic closing stores and competition from digital game-sellers intensifying. The stock lost 15% in premarket trading as of 7:36 a.m. ET.

Moderna (MRNA) – The drugmaker is partnering with Switzerland's Roche in connection with its ongoing Covid-19 vaccine trial, incorporating a Roche antibody test in the trial to demonstrate if the vaccine is working.

McDonald's (MCD) – McDonald's franchisees say they'll raise prices for the restaurant chain's "Happy Meals," if McDonald's goes ahead with a plan to end a $300 per month subsidy used to offset the cost of the toys included with the meals.

Roku (ROKU) – Citi raised its price target on the streaming video device maker's stock to a Street-high $375 per share from $220, while maintaining a "buy" rating. Citi is raising its estimate of expected value per active account, and sees several catalysts on the rise including new distribution agreements.