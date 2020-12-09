Traders bet on one beverage and alcohol stock this holiday season

"We like Constellation. The dividend is at about 1.4%, it's only trading at 20.5 times next year's earnings, 37 trailing [price-earnings]. It's not overly valued," Gordon told CNBC's " Trading Nation " on Tuesday.

Todd Gordon, founder of TradingAnalysis.com, is backing Wells Fargo's call on one of those stocks.

Gordon noted that Constellation appears to have broken through trend line resistance at $195. Should it hold that level, he would look to add the stock to his portfolio. Constellation traded above $210 on Wednesday.

Mark Tepper, president of Strategic Wealth Partners, also sees value in Constellation Brands, citing strength in its Mexico-imported beers and higher-end wines. He says it also has exposure to one high-growth segment.

"With Constellation Brands, let's not forget you also get the call option on the cannabis business with Canopy Growth … and that's an industry that is just looking better and better every single day. I mean, all those stocks are going up," Tepper said.

Constellation Brands holds a 38% stake in cannabis producer Canopy Growth. Total sales for Canopy are expected to increase 48% for fiscal 2021 ending in March.

Disclosure: Strategic Wealth Partners holds STZ.

