Biden picks more Obama veterans for key roles: Denis McDonough at VA and Susan Rice as domestic advisor

President-elect Joe Biden has tapped Denis McDonough, the onetime chief of staff to President Barack Obama, to serve as secretary of Veterans Affairs, Biden's transition team announced Thursday.

McDonough's selection was unveiled amid the latest batch of new additions to key posts in the upcoming Biden administration, which will also include former United Nations Ambassador Susan Rice as director of the White House Domestic Policy Council.

The announcement also revealed Biden's picks of former Iowa Gov. Tom Vilsack for Agriculture secretary, Ohio Rep. Marcia Fudge for secretary of the Department Housing and Urban Development, and trade lawyer Katherine Tai for U.S. trade representative.

With less than six weeks to go until Biden officially replaces President Donald Trump in the White House, the incoming administration is sending clear signals that it will prioritize candidates with deep experience in government and politics to lead it..

McDonough, 51, had served as Obama's chief of staff for the entirety of the former president's second term in office. McDonough had previously been Obama's deputy national security advisor, as well as the chief of staff of the National Security Council.

Rice, 56, an alumna of the administrations of Obama and former President Bill Clinton, will not require confirmation by the Senate to serve as domestic policy director in Biden's White House. She served as U.S. ambassador to the U.N. from 2009 until 2013, when she was selected as Obama's national security advisor.

Rice's critics, which include numerous Republican lawmakers, have accused her of misleading the public over the 2012 attack on a U.S. diplomatic building in Benghazi, Libya, where Ambassador Christopher Stevens and three others were killed. Rice has defended her record on the attack, noting that multiple GOP-led congressional committees did not find she intentionally misled the public.