Brexit 'mood music' is getting worse and chances of a trade deal are narrowing, analysts warn  

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson (L) is welcomed by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen (R) in the Berlaymont building at the EU headquarters in Brussels on December 9, 2020.

With new a deadline of Sunday to decide on the future of Brexit trade talks, analysts closely following the negotiations say the chances of an agreement are quickly diminishing.

Mujtaba Rahman, managing director of Europe at Eurasia Group, said his team had reduced the probability of a deal from 60% to 55%.

"If there is progress, talks could continue after Sunday. But the prospects of a no deal neither side wants are rising. One U.K. source said there had been "zero progress" tonight. Behind the bravado and spin, we agree with the directionality of this sentiment and are therefore reducing our probability of a deal from 60% to 55%," Rahman said in a note overnight.

Talks between the UK's chief negotiator David Frost and his EU counterpart Michel Barnier will resume in Brussels Thursday. Key sticking points remain fishing rights and regulatory requirements, Raab noted Thursday, as well competition rules (the so-called "level playing field") and governance of any deal.

If no deal is struck by Dec. 31, the U.K. will have to trade with the EU on World Trade Organization terms — which means import tariffs and higher costs of business for firms on both sides of the English Channel.

"Fundamentally, now, this is a dispute about the conditions the EU is setting to enter its market, and how the U.K. views these conditions. As it has very serious 'across economy' implications for the U.K., it's very unclear whether Johnson will be able to agree," Rahman said.

The new date of Sunday came after three hours of talks between British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Wednesday evening failed to yield much progress.

Von der Leyen described the two sides as "far apart" while a Downing Street spokesman said the leaders held a "frank discussion" with both acknowledging "there were still major differences between the two sides."

They agreed that chief negotiators would "continue talks over the next few days and that a firm decision should be taken about the future of the talks by Sunday," the spokesman continued, adding that Johnson "is determined not to leave any route to a fair deal untested, but any agreement must respect the independence and sovereignty of the UK."

On Thursday morning, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab reiterated there was scope to strike a trade deal but told the BBC that it was unlikely talks would continue beyond Sunday — although he could not rule it out.