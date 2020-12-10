Passenger who tested positive on Singapore's 'cruise to nowhere' returns with a negative test

SINGAPORE — The Singaporean passenger who tested positive for Covid-19 onboard a cruise ship has subsequently tested negative for the disease, according to Singapore's health ministry.

The passenger, an 83-year-old man, was aboard Royal Caribbean's Quantum of the Seas that set sail on Dec. 7 for a round trip to the city-state with no port of call in between. The ship was forced to return on Wednesday, a day earlier than scheduled, after the passenger went through a Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test on the cruise liner which returned positive for Covid-19.

PCR tests have been used widely to detect cases as they are accurate in their diagnosis, but results take hours to return.

"His original sample has since been re-tested at the National Public Health Laboratory (NPHL), and has come back negative for (Covid-19) infection. A second fresh sample tested by NPHL has also come back negative," the Ministry of Health said Wednesday night.

"NPHL will conduct another test tomorrow to confirm his (Covid-19) status," the statement said.

The passenger was taken to the National Centre for Infectious Diseases at 2:30 p.m. Singapore time on Wednesday, according to the Singapore Tourism Board.