Developing nations are first in line for China's Covid vaccines. Analysts question Beijing’s intent

Chinese President Xi Jinping learns about the progress on scientific research on a coronavirus vaccine and antibody during his visit to the Academy of Military Medical Sciences in Beijing, capital of China, March 2, 2020. Ju Peng | Xinhua News Agency | Getty Images

SINGAPORE – As the vaccine race heats up, China has promised countries in Southeast Asia and Africa that they will be first in line when Beijing's home-grown vaccines are ready to be distributed — a move that's raised questions about China's intent. From Malaysia and the Philippines to a number of African countries, China has granted some developing nations priority access to the coronavirus vaccines it's currently developing. Chinese companies have also signed agreements with some of these developing nations to test and manufacture the vaccines. Experts say the moves could put pressure on some of these countries to support Beijing's commercial and political interests. "I don't think it's completely altruistic, I do think they are seeking some benefits from this," said Imogen Page-Jarrett of The Economist Intelligence Unit. "China wants to expand its commercial and also strategic interests in these countries." The research analyst said vaccines may be "a means to expand China's influence and soft power" as well as ease frictions with countries that may blame China for the pandemic.

That sort of self-interested motive is not surprising, and it's not unique to China. The question is, of course, how far you go — whether you make demands that are excessive. Chong Ja Ian Associate professor of political science

Jacob Mardell of the Mercator Institute for China Studies pointed out that Chinese leaders have said vaccines are a "global public good" — but they've also spoken about it in relation to "Chinese friendship and global leadership." The two are connected, he said. "I think it's inevitable that the vaccine will be leveraged in that way." For its part, China has said it "will not turn COVID-19 vaccines into any kind of geopolitical weapon or diplomatic tool, and it opposes any politicization of vaccine development," according to an editorial by state news agency Xinhua.

What's in it for China?

Chong Ja Ian, an associate professor of political science at the National University of Singapore, said China could demand cooperation on a "whole range" of issues. They include practical discussions such as the code of conduct in the contested South China Sea, as well as gaining more acceptance of Chinese technology products, he said. "These are all possibilities," he added. "There's so much overlap of Chinese interests with the concerns of other countries and so many areas where China might want to get ahead, especially with the U.S."

But Chong said he "wouldn't be too harsh about it" if China asks other countries for favors in return for vaccines, because altruism is "not something that we should expect." "That sort of self-interested motive is not surprising, and it's not unique to China," he said, noting that pharmaceutical companies want to profit from the sale of vaccines. "The question is, of course, how far you go — whether you make demands that are excessive or whether you are seeking super profits, these sorts of things start mattering." Based on "past performance," he said it seems like China could make "disproportionate" demands. Asked if other countries may also use vaccines as a foreign policy tool, Chong said it's possible, but there seems to be "less evidence" of that taking place.

Will vaccine diplomacy succeed?

Whether China is able to gain political advantage from its vaccines depends on the safety of its candidates and the affordability of alternatives, experts said. "If the Chinese version is less effective or less safe, then of course, the demand for the Chinese one will decrease. All this ultimately depends on data," said Chong.

[Southeast Asian] countries quite strongly resist any effort to treat them as pawns in these regional power plays. Imogen Page-Jarrett The Economist Intelligence Unit

Pharmaceutical companies in the U.S. and Europe have largely been forthcoming with results from their trials, but data from China has been less readily available. It has five candidates in late-stage trials, and regulatory approval is being sought for at least one vaccine. But the EIU's Page-Jarrett said there's reason to trust China's vaccines. "If we take the assumption that it needs to vaccinate its own population before others, then it's really not going to go ahead with any vaccine that it does not believe is safe," she said. "If it … vaccinated its own population and there were some negative side effects, then it would have extreme negative repercussions for the government."