Skip Navigation
Markets
Business
Investing
Tech
Politics
CNBC TV
Watchlist
PRO

Energy stocks are in the middle of one of their best rallies in nearly 50 years

Pippa Stevens@PippaStevens13
Oil pipelines, pumping rigs, and electrical transmission lines dot the landscape along California's "Petroleum Highway" (Highway 33) running along the northwestern side of the San Joaquin Valley on April 24, 2020, near McKittrick, California.
George Rose | Getty Images News | Getty Images

(This story is for CNBC PRO subscribers only.)

Amid the recent rotation into value stocks, one sector stands out: energy.

According to data from Ned Davis Research, the sector just posted its best 21-day relative return since at least 1972, up more than 30% versus the S&P 500.

And with Thursday's move higher, the sector is up more than 13% so far this month alone, making it far and away the best performing S&P group. By comparison, financials is the second-best performer, up just 2.8%.

Notably for the stocks on Thursday, oil prices reached their highest levels since March with Brent crude oil even breaking above $50 a barrel.

More In Investing trends

CNBC ProThe rally in small caps is likely far from over even with the big gains so far
Patti Domm
CNBC ProNomura says earnings in Asia could jump 21% in 2021. Here are its stock picks
Yen Nee Lee
CNBC ProJPMorgan says gold will suffer as institutional investors buy into bitcoin
Ryan Browne
Read More