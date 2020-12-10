EU leaders finally approve coronavirus stimulus package after Hungary and Poland lift their veto

BRUSSELS — The latest European impasse over a much-needed stimulus package has finally been overcome, meaning cash-strapped countries will soon get access to a historic level of funding.

In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, European nations agreed in July to raise 750 billion euros ($908 billion) from public markets and use that money to support the economic recovery across the 27-member region. This was a significant move and came on top of 1.074 trillion euros ($1.3 trillion) to be spent between 2021 and 2027.

However, the implementation of this agreement had been at risk after Hungary and Poland vetoed linking the disbursements of the funds with compliance of European values — also known as the rule of law mechanism.

After "long negotiations" over the last few weeks, the 27 EU countries agreed to go ahead with this link, but with a caveat: the European Court of Justice, the EU's judicial body, will have the final say.

A country that has been found in breach of the rule of law mechanism will be able to appeal to the ECJ — a step that is likely to delay any sort of penalty. This is particularly relevant for Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who faces elections in 2022.

The compromise sounds complex but it allows the majority of EU nations to go ahead with making funds conditional on the respect for European values while allowing Hungary and Poland a way to fight back in case they are found to be breaking the rules.

Both nations have been under investigation for years for allegedly influencing the appointment of top judges and discouraging press freedom — actions that go against European law.