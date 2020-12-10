No reset in sight for U.S.-China relations, economist says

U.S. Vice President Joe Biden delivers remarks at the Strategic and Economic Dialogue (S&ED) at the State Department in Washington, U.S. June 23, 2015.

BEIJING — Hope is fading for a significant change in U.S.-China relations under President-elect Joe Biden, Alicia Garcia-Herrero, Natixis' chief economist for Asia-Pacific, said on Thursday.

Relations between the U.S. and China have spiraled downward under President Donald Trump's administration in the last four years.

Ahead of the election, Natixis economists had hoped the two countries could return to better terms under new leadership in the White House.

"Frankly speaking, the first words we've heard from Biden aren't very appealing," Garcia-Herrero said on a call with reporters.

Over the last four years, Trump's administration has used tariffs, sanctions and strongly worded statements against Beijing. The tough approach sought to address longstanding complaints about unfair business practices such as forced technology transfers and intellectual property theft.

But Trump's "America First" platform and tendency toward abrupt announcements on Twitter disturbed many U.S. allies. The uncertainty and tariffs also hurt many businesses, both American and Chinese.