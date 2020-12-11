Cramer's week ahead: This is the time to speculate

With a Covid-19 vaccine use authorization from U.S. drug regulators imminent, CNBC's Jim Cramer said Friday the time is ripe to take on some risk in the market.

"If you want to speculate, this is the time to do it, just speculate wisely," the "Mad Money" host said. "You've got my blessing to buy stocks into weakness as we move closer to the long-awaited vaccine, even if the much-needed stimulus bill is still up in the air."

The comments come after another mixed trading session on the stock market, closing a week when all the major averages posted declines and the Russell 2000 rose higher for the sixth straight week. The Dow Jones inched up 0.16% to 30,046.37. The S&P 500 slipped 0.13%, its third down day, to 3,663.46, and the Nasdaq Composite slid 0.23% to 12,377.87.

The day was marked by volatility as some investors traded on vaccine hopes, while others traded on uncertainty of ever-rising daily coronavirus cases and the stimulus bill standoff in Congress, Cramer said.

The Food and Drug Administration is expected to soon authorize the vaccine from Pfizer and BioNTech.

"The market's ratcheted back its expectations, so if we do actually get a stimulus compromise next week, stocks could come roaring back," Cramer said.

Cramer gave viewers a look at the earnings reports he has circled on his calendar in the week ahead. All projections are based on FactSet estimates: