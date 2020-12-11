Skip Navigation
Here are Friday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Nike, Tesla, Southwest, Disney, Delta & more

Michael Bloom
Key Points
  • Loop Capital initiated Caesars as buy.
  • Goldman Sachs raised its price target on Disney to $200 from $157.
  • KeyBanc initiated Nike as overweight.
  • Cowen named Charter a best idea.
  • Jefferies downgraded Tesla to hold from buy.
  • Deutsche Bank added a catalyst call buy idea on UPS.
  • Deutsche Bank downgraded Snowflake to hold from buy.
  • Jefferies upgraded AutoZone to buy from hold.
  • Deutsche Bank downgraded American, Delta, JetBlue, United and Southwest to hold from buy.
  • Citi upgraded Ralph Lauren to buy from neutral.
  • Piper Sandler initiated SolarEdge as overweight.
American multinational sport clothing brand Nike store seen in Hong Kong.
Budrul Chukrut | SOPA Images | Getty Images

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Friday:

