SIGN IN
Here are Friday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Nike, Tesla, Southwest, Disney, Delta & more
Published Fri, Dec 11 2020
8:09 AM EST
Updated Fri, Dec 11 2020
8:22 AM EST
Michael Bloom
Key Points
Loop Capital initiated Caesars as buy.
Goldman Sachs raised its price target on Disney to $200 from $157.
KeyBanc initiated Nike as overweight.
Cowen named Charter a best idea.
Jefferies downgraded Tesla to hold from buy.
Deutsche Bank added a catalyst call buy idea on UPS.
Deutsche Bank downgraded Snowflake to hold from buy.
Jefferies upgraded AutoZone to buy from hold.
Deutsche Bank downgraded American, Delta, JetBlue, United and Southwest to hold from buy.
Citi upgraded Ralph Lauren to buy from neutral.
Piper Sandler initiated SolarEdge as overweight.
American multinational sport clothing brand Nike store seen in Hong Kong.
Budrul Chukrut | SOPA Images | Getty Images
(This story is for
CNBC PRO
subscribers only.)
Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Friday:
