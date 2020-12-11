Top House Republican Kevin McCarthy backs Texas' long-shot Supreme Court bid to overturn Biden wins

U.S. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) speaks during a news conference with other House Republicans at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, December 10, 2020.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., on Friday joined 125 other congressional Republicans in supporting Texas' long-shot Supreme Court lawsuit challenging Joe Biden's projected presidential victory.

McCarthy, the top-ranking Republican in the House and a close ally of President Donald Trump, was included in a "friend of the court" brief led by Rep. Mike Johnson, R-La., urging the high court to review the case filed by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton earlier this week.

Paxton's case accused Pennsylvania, Michigan, Georgia and Wisconsin — four key swing states where Biden defeated Trump — of certifying "unlawful election results." Texas is asking the Supreme Court to declare that the Electoral College votes cast by electors in those four swing states "cannot be counted."

All 50 states and Washington, D.C., have now certified their election results. Biden is projected to win 306 electoral votes, compared with 232 for Trump.

The Supreme Court has given no indication it will hear the case, and election law experts say the justices are highly unlikely to take it up. The unprecedented request by one state to have other states' votes invalidated in a presidential election has never before been granted.

But the lawsuit has nevertheless been hyped up by Trump, who is falsely claiming he won reelection while refusing to concede to Biden. Trump on Wednesday asked to intervene in Paxton's case.

Numerous other states where Trump won the popular vote have also signaled their support for Paxton's lawsuit, as have dozens of sitting Republican members of the House — a group that now includes McCarthy.

Despite news outlets calling the election for Biden weeks earlier, and with less than a week left until electors in their respective states cast their votes, many Republicans have been reluctant to acknowledge Biden won the election.

Asked point-blank on CNBC's "Squawk Box" on Thursday whether he accepts Biden's victory, McCarthy refused to give a yes-or-no answer.