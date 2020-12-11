Supreme Court rejects Texas lawsuit challenging Biden's election wins in 4 key states

US President Donald Trump looks on during a ceremony presenting the Presidential Medal of Freedom to wrestler Dan Gable in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC on December 7, 2020.

The Supreme Court of the United States on Friday rejected a bid launched by Texas and backed by President Donald Trump that sought to challenge President-elect Joe Biden's election wins in the key swing states of Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

The nation's highest court rejected Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton's lawsuit, assessing that the motion lacked grounds to sue, known as "standing," under Article III of the Constitution.

"Texas has not demonstrated a judicially cognizable interest in the manner in which another State conducts its elections. All other pending motions are dismissed as moot," the court said.

Notably, two of the high court's most reliably conservative justices, Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas, in a brief partial dissent explained that they would have allowed Paxton's complaint to be filed, but "would not grant other relief" sought by Texas.

"In my view, we do not have discretion to deny the filing of a bill of complaint in a case that falls within our original jurisdiction," read Alito's statement, which Thomas backed. "I would therefore grant the motion to file the bill of complaint but would not grant other relief, and I express no view on any other issue."

Texas' suit made the unprecedented request for the Supreme Court to invalidate the election results of the four battleground states by declaring that their Electoral College votes "cannot be counted."

Biden's wins in those four states put him over the winning threshold of 270 electoral votes. Nullifying the results of the elections in those states, which hold a combined 62 electoral votes, effectively constituted an attempt to cancel Biden's presidential victory.

Election law experts from the outset said that the suit was unlikely to go anywhere. But Trump repeatedly hyped up the case to his supporters, writing on Twitter that Paxton's long-shot suit was "the big one."

As attention turned to the case, more than a dozen states where Trump won the popular vote filed briefs in support of Texas. More than 120 sitting Republican members of Congress, including House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, filed similar "friend of the court" briefs soon after.

Trump himself even filed a motion to intervene in the case.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.