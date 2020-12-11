These programs could help 12 million Americans whose unemployment benefits run out in December

Hundreds of unemployed Kentucky residents wait in long lines outside the Kentucky Career Center for help with their unemployment claims on June 19, 2020 in Frankfort, Kentucky. While the economic recovery has brought back jobs since the lowest point of the Covid-19 crisis, millions of Americans remain unemployed. John Sommers II

The U.S. is weeks away from a major Covid cliff – at the end of December, two unemployment programs, a moratorium on evictions and extended paid sick leave from the CARES Act expire. Roughly 12 million Americans will lose jobless benefits in December, meaning more than 16 million will start 2021 with little to no aid available to them as the coronavirus pandemic continues, according to an analysis from the Century Foundation. At the same time, Congress is still debating more coronavirus relief and remains divided over issues such as another round of stimulus checks and additional unemployment benefits. Although it's possible a bill will be passed soon, Americans should prepare for a gap in aid, said Elizabeth Pancotti, a senior policy advisor at Employ America, a progressive think tank. "It's very scary to tell people to prepare for that scenario" she said. "It's a worst-case scenario, but it's still a very possible one." In the meantime, some states have passed measures to help residents. And, there are a few federal programs that will still be available after the end of the year to help those struggling with bills, food and housing.