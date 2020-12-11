Volatile Tesla's entry into the S&P 500 may not be a quiet ride for the stock market

Tesla's entry into the S&P 500 could be anything but a quiet ride, and it is likely to put downward pressure on other stocks in the index temporarily.

Already, investors are gaming how its entry could impact the S&P 500, adding volatility and forcing the sale of other names in the index, as investors and funds that have to own the full index make room for Tesla.

The volatile stock has an unusually large market cap for a new member of the index - about $465 billion as of Wednesday, when not including founder Elon Musk's 20% stake. With 17% of the value of the S&P in the hands of index investors, that means $80 billion worth of Tesla will have to be bought, according to S&P Dow Jones Indices senior index analyst Howard Silverblatt.

"Because the market cap is so enormous and the amount of dollars that are going to be needed to buy for the index people is so large, there's a lot of stock for sale in the other 499 names of the S&P," said Peter Boockvar, chief investment strategist at Bleakley Advisory Group.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is expected to announce the stock it is removing to make way for Tesla Friday after the market close, and Tesla will officially trade as a member of the S&P 500 on Dec. 21.

Tesla joins the S&P at next Friday's closing price, a day expected to be volatile already because it is also the quadruple witching quarterly options expiration.

"The 18th is when all the action happens," said Silverblatt. But he noted investors, other than the indexers, could be adding Tesla before that and trading the other names in the index.

The addition of Tesla will cause the largest rebalancing ever of the S&P 500. Silverblatt said Tesla could create more trading than many other names added to the index just simply because it has not been in the S&P 1500, as a member of the S&P 400 Midcap or S&P 600 Small Cap indices.

Often, companies leaving the S&P 500 will join the S&P 400 Midcap index, and many times companies graduate from the midcap index to the S&P 500 as they grow, Silverblatt said.

"When a company comes that's not in the 1500, it gets a bigger hit. More institutions have to buy them . They are in the index for all U.S. stocks but they are not in the S&P small cap or midcap usually," said Silverblatt.