California says 10% of state has opted in to coronavirus exposure alerts

This week, California residents started receiving push notifications on their smartphones prompting them to opt-in to CA Notify, a system that can anonymously alert users that they may have been exposed to the Covid-19 coronavirus. CA Notify, which officially launched on Thursday, is based on technology built by Apple and Google earlier this year called exposure notifications that uses Bluetooth to measure when people have been close to each other for extended periods of time, suggesting possible coronavirus transmission, without collecting personal information. The app is designed to alert users that they may have been exposed to the coronavirus early in a potential infection, so that they can get tested or quarantine before they spread the virus. California is the most populous of 19 U.S. states so far to roll out an exposure notification system and is the state where both Google and Apple are headquartered. The app is being released as 80% of California's population has been instructed to stay home for three weeks. Because of the way the system was designed, California's Department of Public Health (CDPH), which operates CA Notify, says it doesn't have exact statistics about the number of activations. But the department estimates that 4 million Californians may have activated the system on their phone as of Friday, based on the number of times a specific URL on its server has been accessed. California has just under 40 million residents, so it's reached about 10% of the state's population so far. CA Notify is the biggest test so far for Exposure Notifications Express, an update to the Google-Apple framework announced in September intended to boost adoption. It enables governments to send push notifications to users that the apps and system are available in their area.

Zoom In Icon Arrows pointing outwards CNBC

How to get it and how it works

CA Notify works with both iPhones and Android phones, although it requires a device that can run up-to-date software. On iPhones made starting in 2015 with up-to-date software, CA Notify can be turned on in the Exposure Notifications section in the Settings app. People with eligible Android phones can download an app from from the Google Play store. The app is available in 15 different languages. California says the app is a compliment to other public health measures such as wearing a mask, social distancing, and hand washing. Exposure notifications are also distinct from contact tracing, a practice where public health departments manually contact people who have tested positive to find other people who may be at risk. Exposure notifications instead exchange random strings of letters and numbers between phones using Bluetooth. When someone with the app tests positive, they get a text message from California's public health department with a code. They input that code into their app or system, and it send an alert to other people who had been within six feet for more than 15 minutes informing them of possible exposure to someone with Covid-19 without revealing the identity of the person who tested positive. The alert doesn't have information about the location, time, or identity of the close contact, but it tells the user the date it was recorded. Earlier this year, one major concern with exposure notification apps in the United States was that they did not work across state lines. In the United States, the development of these apps happen on the state level, instead of having a national app like the U.K. But as of December, 18 states, including California, participate in a national key server program that allows the system to work across state lines even though they are distinct apps.

Power of the push notification