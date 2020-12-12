Trump doesn't — then briefly does — wear mask in stands at Army-Navy football game as Covid rages across U.S.

US President Donald Trump joins West Point cadets during the Army-Navy football game at Michie Stadium on December 12, 2020 in West Point, New York.

President Donald Trump did not wear a mask for some time while standing closely to West Point cadets and Naval Academy midshipmen — all of whom wore masks — at the Army-Navy football game on Saturday.

Trump, who was hospitalized in early October after contracting the coronavirus, also did not wear a mask when he presided over the coin toss before the game at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, New York.

Neither did the game's referee during the coin toss, which Navy won by correctly calling tails.

The 121st meeting on the football gridiron between the two service academies was played after coronavirus deaths set a one-day record of 3,309 Americans, pushing fatalities this year from the pandemic in the U.S. to more than 297,000. On Saturday, the number of coronavirus cases to date in the U.S. this year reached 16 million.

After the coin toss, Trump walked into the stands on the Army side of Michie Stadium, where he was surrounded by cadets wearing masks.

The lame-duck president put on a mask at some point during the game's first quarter while he was in the stands, where he stood not far from a cadet dressed in an Army mule mascot outfit.

But the president, who on Friday night touted the emergency use approval of a coronavirus vaccine, had taken off his mask by the time he walked out of the stands.

And he did not wear a mask when he went into the stands and stood with the Navy midshipmen. With Trump in the stands was White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, who also was not wearing a mask. Meadows was diagnosed with the coronavirus in early November.