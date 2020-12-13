As Covid pushes more people online, companies that help the web stay speedy are having a moment

Matthew Prince, co-founder and chief executive officer of Cloudflare Inc., speaks during the Wall Street Journal Tech Live global technology conference in Laguna Beach, California, U.S., on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019. The event brings together investors, founders, and executives to foster innovation and drive growth within the tech industry.

Cloud companies have performed well this year, as the Covid pandemic has forced companies, schools and governments to tap new options to keep operations going while people stay home. Within the high-flying BVP Nasdaq Emerging Cloud Index, up 98% so far in 2020, the top-gaining stock is Zoom, which has grown 483% this year as millions of people came to rely on its video-calling software.

The next two companies in the index that come closest to Zoom's performance are not nearly as well known: Cloudflare and Fastly. Rather than provide services to consumers, their products work in the background and enable images, videos and text in websites and mobile apps to load quickly. Their clients pass content to Cloudflare and Fastly's facilities, which are located in data centers around the globe so that it doesn't take long to pass it on to end users.

Cloudflare stock is up about 380% for the year, and Fastly shares are up 373%.

That doesn't mean the entire market for content distribution networks, or CDNs, is hopping. Industry leader Akamai, founded in 1998, has risen about 20% this year, compared with the S&P 500's 13% gain over the same period.

Even if it's not skyrocketing like the newcomers, Akamai is having a relatively good year. In the second quarter Akamai's revenue increased 13% year over year, and in the third quarter it was up 12% -- a sharp contrast from the sub-10% growth it's experienced since 2015. That's elevated growth for the company, partly thanks to more internet traffic than usual, as people bought products online, streamed movies and downloaded video games from their homes to reduce spread of the coronavirus.

By way of comparison, Cloudflare's revenue rose about 48% on an annualized basis in the second quarter, and the growth accelerated to 54% in the third quarter. Fastly, for its part, delivered 62% growth in the third quarter, and it slowed to 42% in the third quarter.