Apple adds privacy labels showing what information apps collect about users

Apple CEO Tim Cook delivers a keynote during the European Union's privacy conference at the EU Parliament in Brussels, Belgium October 24, 2018.

Apple on Monday updated its App Store to show "privacy labels" detailing the information that iPhone apps collect about users.

The labels are prominently displayed underneath a button to download the app. Most apps will receive as many as three labels, based on information app makers are required to submit to Apple to update their apps.

The move is the latest in a long string of new features Apple has introduced to limit ad tracking and other practices that collect user data from iPhone users. In recent years, Apple has increasingly relied on privacy features to distinguish its products from competitors, including phone makers using Google's Android.

Monday's announcement is a major privacy feature for the App Store, which is the only way for software makers to distribute iPhone apps, and is an example of how Apple is using control over its operating system to pressure third-party developers to comply with Apple's privacy standards.

But the labels, first announced in June, have drawn criticism from app makers that use ads to make money. That's because ad-supported apps may receive a "data used to track you" label, which could discourage users from downloading the app.

For example, last week, Facebook subsidiary WhatsApp said in a blog post that Apple's privacy label for its app doesn't fully describe how the messaging service uses user data.

The labels include: