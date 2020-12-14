Google's YouTube, Gmail and Drive services suffer outage

The Gmail email application is seen on a portable device in this photo illustration on December 6, 2017. (Photo by Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Google appears to be suffering a worldwide outage that has taken several services including YouTube, Gmail and Google Drive offline.

Several people on social media reported issues with the platforms, with Gmail, YouTube and Google Drive all showing error messages without further explanation.

According to Down Detector, a site that aggregates reports of online service outages, problems with the platforms spiked at around 6:30 a.m. ET.

Google's main site still appears to be working, however some users reported being unable to sign in.

Google was not immediately available for comment when contacted by CNBC.