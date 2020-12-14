Skip Navigation
Markets
Pre-Markets
U.S. Markets
Currencies
Cryptocurrency
Futures & Commodities
Bonds
Funds & ETFs
Business
Economy
Finance
Health & Science
Media
Real Estate
Energy
Transportation
Industrials
Retail
Wealth
Life
Small Business
Investing
Invest In You
Personal Finance
Fintech
Financial Advisors
Trading Nation
Options Action
ETF Street
Buffett Archive
Earnings
Trader Talk
Tech
Cybersecurity
Enterprise
Internet
Media
Mobile
Social Media
Venture Capital
Tech Guide
Politics
White House
Policy
Defense
Congress
2020 Elections
CNBC TV
Live TV
Live Audio
Business Day Shows
The News with Shepard Smith
Entertainment Shows
Full Episodes
Latest Video
Top Video
CEO Interviews
CNBC Documentaries
CNBC Podcasts
CNBC World
Digital Originals
Live TV Schedule
Watchlist
PRO
PRO News
PRO Live
Subscribe
Sign In
Menu
Make It
Select
USA
INTL
Search quotes, news & videos
SIGN IN
Markets
Pre-Markets
U.S. Markets
Currencies
Cryptocurrency
Futures & Commodities
Bonds
Funds & ETFs
Business
Economy
Finance
Health & Science
Media
Real Estate
Energy
Transportation
Industrials
Retail
Wealth
Life
Small Business
Investing
Invest In You
Personal Finance
Fintech
Financial Advisors
Trading Nation
Options Action
ETF Street
Buffett Archive
Earnings
Trader Talk
Tech
Cybersecurity
Enterprise
Internet
Media
Mobile
Social Media
Venture Capital
Tech Guide
Politics
White House
Policy
Defense
Congress
2020 Elections
CNBC TV
Live TV
Live Audio
Business Day Shows
The News with Shepard Smith
Entertainment Shows
Full Episodes
Latest Video
Top Video
CEO Interviews
CNBC Documentaries
CNBC Podcasts
CNBC World
Digital Originals
Live TV Schedule
Watchlist
PRO
PRO News
PRO Live
Subscribe
Sign In
Menu
Here are Monday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Amazon, Ulta, Denny's, Disney, Clorox & more
Published Mon, Dec 14 2020
8:14 AM EST
Michael Bloom
Key Points
Cowen named Amazon a best idea.
DA Davidson downgraded DoorDash to neutral from buy.
JPMorgan downgraded Michaels and BJ's to neutral from overweight.
Citi upgraded Clorox to buy from neutral.
Wells Fargo initiated Denny's as overweight.
Stifel downgraded Hanesbrands to hold from buy.
JPMorgan added Ulta to the focus list.
BMO downgraded Disney to market perform from outperform.
UBS upgraded McDonald's to buy from neutral.
Gordon Haskett downgraded Airbnb to underperform from buy.
Adam Jeffery | CNBC
(This story is for
CNBC PRO
subscribers only.)
Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Monday:
Related Tags
Investment strategy
Markets
Breaking News: Markets
Investment strategy
DoorDash Inc
More In Street Calls
BMO downgrades Disney on valuation, likes Netflix better now
Jesse Pound
29 min ago
Here's what major analysts thought of Disney's investor day as shares surge
Jesse Pound
Here are Friday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Nike, Tesla, Southwest, Disney, Delta & more
Michael Bloom
Read More