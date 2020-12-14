Skip Navigation
Here are Monday's biggest analyst calls of the day: Amazon, Ulta, Denny's, Disney, Clorox & more

Michael Bloom
Key Points
  • Cowen named Amazon a best idea.
  • DA Davidson downgraded DoorDash to neutral from buy.
  • JPMorgan downgraded Michaels and BJ's to neutral from overweight.
  • Citi upgraded Clorox to buy from neutral.
  • Wells Fargo initiated Denny's as overweight.
  • Stifel downgraded Hanesbrands to hold from buy.
  • JPMorgan added Ulta to the focus list.
  • BMO downgraded Disney to market perform from outperform.
  • UBS upgraded McDonald's to buy from neutral.
  • Gordon Haskett downgraded Airbnb to underperform from buy.
Adam Jeffery | CNBC

(This story is for CNBC PRO subscribers only.)

Here are the biggest calls on Wall Street on Monday:

