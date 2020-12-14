Not all older people can get a Covid vaccine right away. Most will have to wait a while

For the nation's oldest individuals who are eager for protection against Covid, the waiting game has commenced.

Shipment of 2.9 million doses of the first U.S.-authorized coronavirus vaccine began Sunday, headed for hundreds of sites around the country. With initial supply limited — the total U.S. population is roughly 330 million — the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that health-care workers and residents of long-term-care facilities get prioritized in this first phase.

In other words, excluding older folks in those facilities — which includes nursing homes and the like — the 65-and-older crowd may need to exercise some patience.

"Seniors could start getting their vaccines maybe in the first quarter, but it really is going to depend on how quickly supply ramps up," said Jennifer Kates, a senior vice president and director of global health & HIV policy for the Kaiser Family Foundation.

The Food and Drug Administration on Friday authorized Pfizer and BioNTech's coronavirus vaccine for emergency use in individuals age 16 and older. One from Moderna could also get similar approval from the FDA in the coming days.

"If the Moderna vaccine is authorized this week, that will help, because there will be more supply," Kates said.

Nevertheless, demand is expected to exceed supply during the first months of the vaccination program, according to a CDC advisory committee. And although the vaccine will be distributed and administered in phases to prioritize the most at-risk populations, it's uncertain how long it will take to cover each of those targeted groups.