Reddit buys TikTok rival Dubsmash

Reddit has acquired short-video app Dubsmash, entering a crowded market dominated by Chinese-owned firm TikTok.

Financial terms of the deal — which is based on a combination of cash and stock — were not disclosed.

The U.S. social media firm is mostly known for its online forums where users post text, links and media related to certain interests.

Reddit has attempted a refresh in recent years, redesigning its site to stay up to date with trends on popular platforms like Facebook and Twitter.

Now, as video apps have surged in popularity with younger audiences in particular, Reddit is making a play to expand its presence in the fast-growing category.