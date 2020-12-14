Skip Navigation
Shares of Public Storage jump as activist Elliott Management pushes for change

Jesse Pound@jesserpound
Paul Singer, founder of Elliott Management, speaking at Delivering Alpha in New York on Sept. 13, 2016.
David A. Grogan | CNBC

(This story is for CNBC Pro subscribers only).

Activist hedge fund Elliott Management is pushing for change at Public Storage, telling the company's board in a letter that recent changes were not enough and that more investment is needed to improve performance.

Public Storage disclosed on Sunday that it had been engaged in discussions with Elliott, with the hedge fund nominating six new director's for the company's board. The company announced three new directors on Sunday, but the hedge fund said in a letter Monday that more change was needed.

