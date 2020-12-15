Amazon launches new service that uses a virtual body double to create custom shirts

Amazon is launching a new service that lets users create custom shirts tailored to their size.

The service, called Made for You, creates a custom t-shirt for shoppers based on their measurements. Shoppers can customize a t-shirt based on the type of fabric, color, length, fit, neckline and sleeve length. The custom t-shirt costs $25 and the service is available to anyone in the U.S.

Users are required to provide Amazon with their height, weight, body style and two photos of themselves, which are taken using the Amazon app. From there, Amazon builds a "virtual body double" modeled after the user to create a custom fit and visualize what the clothing would look like on their body.

Amazon says it automatically deletes any photos taken in the app after it creates a user's virtual body double. Users can delete their size information at any time.

Over time, Amazon said it hopes to expand the service to include more styles based on users' feedback. Additionally, while customers can only choose from two body style options at launch — feminine and masculine — Amazon said it plans to add more options as it collects additional data.