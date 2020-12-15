Auto industry wants more government support for electric vehicles

The leading lobbying group for the U.S. auto industry is calling on policymakers to help support the adoption of electric vehicles through incentives, infrastructure investment and other regulatory means.

Without suggesting a cost for such EV stimulus programs, the Alliance for Automotive Innovation said now is the time for "substantial, long-term investments in electrification, as well as advanced safety technologies," according to a new report released Tuesday. It describes the industry as being "on the cusp of a transformative moment" regarding electric and autonomous vehicles.

Automakers have refrained from seeking much government assistance during the coronavirus pandemic, largely due to the fact that consumer demand for new vehicles has been relatively resilient through the global health crisis.

The report comes a day after the Electoral College voted Monday to cement Joe Biden's victory over incumbent President Donald Trump. Biden has voiced far more support for EVs as well as infrastructure to support the vehicles than Trump.

For example, Biden has promised $400 billion in public investment in clean energy, including battery technologies and electric vehicles. Part of Biden's climate plan includes dedicating government spending to support electric vehicles, with 500,000 new electric vehicle charging outlets by the end of 2030. (The U.S. currently has less than 29,000 public EV chargers, according to the U.S. Department of Energy.)