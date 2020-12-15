EU announces sweeping new rules that could force breakups and hefty fines for Big Tech

EU Commissioner for A Europe Fit for the Digital Age - Executive Vice President Margrethe Vestager is talking to media during a virtual press briefing in the Berlaymont, the EU Commission headquarter on November 26, 2020, in Brussels, Belgium. Thierry Monasse | Getty Images

LONDON — Tech giants could soon face hefty fines and stricter controls over their behavior as part of sweeping new rules in the European Union. The European Commission, the executive arm of the EU, on Tuesday presented two new pieces of legislation that will affect how Big Tech operates. The region has long had concerns about how powerful some companies have become, and how this is a problem for smaller firms looking to compete in the European market. In this context, the new Digital Markets Act aims to tackle behavior that closes these markets off. One of the potential changes is putting an end to self-preferencing — when, for instance, app search results in an Apple product display options developed by the tech giant. The idea is to give smaller app developers the same chance of being found and chosen by consumers.

Hefty fines

Other practical changes include: companies like Apple and Google will have to allow users to uninstall apps that have originally come with their devices, and performance metrics will also have to be shared for free with advertisers and publishers. Failure to comply could result in fines as high as 10% of the companies' worldwide annual turnover. One senior EU official, who didn't want to be named due to the sensitivity of the issue, told CNBC that the EU's aim is to enforce remedies that will lead to practical changes rather than fining those breaching the rules constantly.

Forcing companies to disinvest

The remedies could ultimately include forcing companies to disinvest if they breach the rules systematically. The same official said that selling parts of the business would only happen "if no other remedy is available." Additionally, the European Commission presented a second piece of legislation: The Digital Services Act. This is designed to address illegal and harmful content by asking platforms to rapidly take it down. There will also be fines for companies that do not follow these rules. The EU's competition chief, Margrethe Vestager, said Tuesday that the two proposals would ultimately serve a dual purpose. "To make sure that we, as users, have access to a wide choice of safe products and services online. And that businesses operating in Europe can freely and fairly compete online just as they do offline." The two pieces of legislation will have to be approved by European governments and lawmakers, but policy experts have suggested that the adoption could be quicker-than-usual at the EU level. Speaking to CNBC, Vestager said she hopes the new rules will be adopted "as fast as possible" but that this could take two years.